The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, a group of elected leaders from among 24 jurisdictions in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, is nearing completion of a Regional Housing Equity Plan as a guide for member jurisdictions and possibly the country.
The plan, a collaboration among eight regional jurisdictions including Loudoun to achieve unified goals around fair housing, represents the first time in 25 years that the region's localities have come together to address disparities in access to housing opportunity, according to MWCOG.
The plan sets out seven broad goals, such as increasing the supply of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families, reforming zoning and land use policies to increase the development and geographic distribution of affordable housing, implementing policies to preserve existing affordable housing, protecting the housing rights of individuals, increasing community integration and reducing discriminatory housing barriers for people with disabilities, and making public transportation for accessible and affordable.
Those are supported by a variety of strategies such as offering grants and low-interest loans to homeowners to build affordable accessory dwellings on their property, making a housing equity analysis part of reviewing rezoning proposals, or offering free bus transportation to low-income households. Some of the strategies, such as local housing trust funds, Loudoun County is already doing.
MWCOG staff hope to make final revisions to the plan, send it to local jurisdictions for approval and then to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by April of 2023.
“This plan has a potential to shape fair housing planning nationwide,” MWCOG Housing Programs Manager Hillary Chapman said during the board meeting Nov. 9. “HUD is looking to metropolitan Washington to inform a new, affirmatively-furthering fair housing rule as a national model for regional planning.”
“It’s absolutely critical that we not conflate passing a mile marker with passing a finish line,” Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk said. “…We cannot cede housing equity in our region to market forces, or to a particular policy, or just to chance. We have to act proactively as a region to force the trends necessary to flip the script.”
Loudoun’s representatives on the MWCOG Board of Directors pushed to go further. Loudoun Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) asked that data collection around the plan be broken out to show the data around classes of people protected from discrimination in federal and state law, especially women. And Loudoun Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said a down payment assistance program is needed to help people get out of renting and into homeownership.
“There are so many people who are in rental spaces right now who’ve been in rental spaces for 10, 15, 20 years, and while a low interest loan is helpful to them, what they really need is a closing cost and down payment program,” she said. “What we’re really finding is, in this region, sometime rents can be as much as a mortgage, but because they cannot gather enough money for a down payment, they cannot get a home.”
Arlington County supervisor and MWCOG Board of Directors Chair Christian Dorsey said jurisdictions should look at the plan’s overall goals as being the commitments they make, and the strategies in the plan as a menu of options to get there.
“No plan or document achieves every goal. The Regional Fair Housing Plan is hopefully something that will not just become a shelf document, but becomes actually influencing of the comprehensive plans that come out of your jurisdictions,” he said.
Learn more about the plan at mwcog.org/fairhousing.
Amazon Housing Equity Fund Principal Senthil Sankaran also offered an overview of the fund’s grants and loans in the region to increase the availability of affordable housing. According to his report, in this region the company has granted $992 million to create or preserve more than 6,200 affordable homes in the region. So far none of those grants have been in Loudoun. In 2022 the company’s Housing Affordability Planning Program 2022 awarded $681,300 across 10 grants in the City of Alexandria, Arlington County, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
Virginia Realtors reported Amazon's HQ2 announcement in late 2018 was marked with a sharp bump in already-rising housing costs in Arlington in 2019; an April 2022 Washington Post study of the equity fund’s investments found only 6% of that funding went to the poorest renters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.