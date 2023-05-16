Visit Loudoun is accepting applications for its fiscal year 2024 Sports Tournament Grant Reimbursement Program, which offers a total of $50,000 in grant funding to eligible organizations that can host sporting events in Loudoun.
The competitive grants program was designed to support bids on sports tournaments and extend the Loudoun industry’s reach. Visit Loudoun will provide funding for tournaments that have the greatest return on investment in terms of visitor spending.
In 2022, the sports tourism industry contributed more than $11 million to Loudoun County’s economy, according to Visit Loudoun.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, May 29. Applications and more information are online at visitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/programs/visit-loudoun-grant-opportunities/sports-grant-program.
