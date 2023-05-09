Just over $57,000 in tourism funding will come to Loudoun County to support Visit Loudoun programs and US Endurance’s Gravel Grinder National Championship bike race.
The funding comes from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, through programs designed to leverage local marketing dollars to attract more tourists and spending. Visit Loudoun was awarded $20,000 each to support the Loudoun County Official Visitors Guide and the forthcoming LoCo Adventure Trail.
Meanwhile, US Endurance will receive $7,200 for its Grinder Nationals marketing and another $10,000 to support the event itself. US Endurance last year made Loudoun’s miles of gravel roads the home of its more than 100 mile Grinder Nationals, and will return this Saturday, May 13.
The grants are among more than $3.2 million in matching grants and sponsorship funds to 236 programs across the state announced for National Travel and Tourism Week May 7 – 13. That adds to $15.5 million in local funding for those programs.
“Driving inbound out-of-state overnight visitation is a key economic strategy and the VTC grant and sponsorship programs help create unique partnerships that have tangible economic impacts across Virginia in all nine GO Virginia Regions,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick stated. “Many of these programs also support regional marketing initiatives designed to encourage Virginians to explore their own state.”
Funding comes from the VTC’s Regional Marketing, Marketing Leverage, and VA250 Marketing Leverage programs.
