Loudoun County is offering an online public comment period on the Belmont Ridge Road Corridor Safety and Operational Study April 7 – 21.
It is the second phase of an operational and safety study of approximately 2.6 miles of Belmont Ridge Road between Northstar Boulevard and Evergreen Mills Road. A recorded presentation is available, and comments may be submitted at loudoun.gov/belmontridgeroadstudy.
The first phase of the study, in fall 2022, examined existing traffic, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations and identified short- and mid-term improvements. The second phase, open for comment this month, analyzes future traffic conditions and identifies long-term improvements.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear public comments and recommendations on both phases this summer.
