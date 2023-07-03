Local, state and national committees are getting ready to celebrate the semiquincentennial—the 250th anniversary—of the American Declaration of Independence. And Loudoun events will highlight the county’s place in Revolutionary War history.
The 13 American colonies declared their independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776, making Independence Day 2026 its 250th anniversary. Planning and some events are already underway for a celebration expected to continue through 2031, marking the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Yorktown, a decisive Continental Army victory that led to peace negotiations and American independence.
In June 1774, in the lead up to the Declaration of Independence, a group of landowning Loudouners passed the “Loudoun Resolves,” a protest of the British government’s taxation and punishments without trial. The newly signed Declaration of Independence was read from the Loudoun County courthouse steps on Aug. 12, 1776.
During the Revolutionary War, hundreds of Loudoun residents served in military capacities while those at home supplied food, labor, goods and livestock. Meanwhile the Continental Army frequently traversed Loudoun’s several 18th century thoroughfares, such as the Carolina Road and Snickersville Turnpike—present-day Rt. 15 and Rt. 7.
Today, the Loudoun Virginia 250 Committee aims to attract tourism, honor the past and enhance local history education. The group includes representatives from the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area, the George C. Marshall International Center, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution District VIII, the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum, NOVA Parks, the Lovettsville Historical Society & Museum, and the Waterford Foundation.
Loudoun’s Fourth of July celebrations this year kicked off that commemoration with readings of the Declaration of Independence in Lovettsville, Leesburg and Sterling.
Meanwhile the statewide VA250 Commission plans celebrations across Virginia’s historic sites, museums and communities, with events, museum exhibitions and a mobile exhibition that will travel the state.
“Virginia has taken a key leadership role in the nationwide 250th commemoration, as is fitting for the state that is the birthplace of the nation,” Buchanan Del. Terry Austin (R-19), who chairs the VA250 Commission, stated. “Virginia’s rich history extends to every corner of the Commonwealth, and the Commission is committed to a statewide commemoration that includes all, and in which every Virginian can see their story.”
“Virginia will be prepared to show her history through all lenses, telling the stories of all communities and making it possible for every locality and every Virginian to shine and feel proud of our Commonwealth,” Hampton Sen. Mamie Locke (D-2), the commission’s vice chair, stated.
More information about Loudoun County’s plans is online at loudoun.gov/loudounva250, and more information about the state commission’s plans is online at va250.org.
I must be getting old, as my initial reaction was, "Didn't we just make a huge deal out of the Bicentennial?"
