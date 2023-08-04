The Virginia Association of Counties has recognized programs in Loudoun to help feed people, encourage entrepreneurial innovation and work toward equitable access to sidewalks and trails. The programs received 2023 Achievement Awards.
The Loudoun County Public Library has developed several programs to fight food insecurity, like the Loudoun Food Drive which led to collecting 6,221 pounds of food. The program was launched to replace the previous “Food for Fines” program which ended when the library ended fines for overdue items. Other special library programs included partnering with nonprofits and other agencies like the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
The county Department of Economic Development and the Loudoun Economic Development Authority created the Loudoun Innovation Challenge to promote entrepreneurship and business growth by supporting companies developing innovative products and services. Businesses apply to the pitch competition for a chance at prize money to reinvest.
To date, the program has invested nearly $500,000 in Loudoun small businesses. The contest is funded with revenue from the Economic Development Authority’s tax-exempt bond financing.
The 2023 Innovation Challenge, which will award a total of $150,000, opens Aug. 7.
And Loudoun County was recognized for developing a framework and approach for working toward equitable access to the county’s sidewalks and trails.
The county’s ongoing Sidewalk and Trail Program is meant to add three to five miles of sidewalk, shared-use path or trail each year. To determine which segments to build first, the county first used a method based on demand and safety metrics, then added factored in data from public health indices in consultation with the new county Office of Equity and Inclusion.
The Loudoun programs were among 33 achievement award recipients across the state, selected from among 135 submissions. More information about the Virginia Association of Counties is online at vaco.org. More information about Loudoun government’s awards is online at loudoun.gov/awards.
