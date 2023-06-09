The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions or STARS study on potential safety, accessibility and operational improvements on Old Ox Road between the Dulles Greenway and Rock Hill Road.
The study covers about three miles of road, which on average sees about 33,000 vehicles a day.
Survey feedback will be considered while developing potential improvements to the road, which will then be presented with another opportunity for public comment expected this winter. The study is expected to be complete in spring 2024. It does not set construction dates for any improvements, but proposes improvements that localities can then pursue for funding.
Th online survey is open through June 19 at virginiadot.org/oldoxstars. Comments to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov or to Kimberly McCool, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.
(2) comments
It's critical for VDOT to get feedback so they can find new ways to finish 90% of projects a year or too late and fail to complete the remaining 10% for another 4 or 7 years. This has been the case with the Northstar Boulevard and Arcola Boulevard projects. It is vital that they find yet another way to almost complete critical projects to relieve traffic congestion in Loudoun County.
This comment is pretty uninformed. VDOT doesn’t really construct projects anymore…they tell others how they should be done rather than actually doing them. This is thanks to our lousy General Assembly not finding road construction in VA and barely covering maintenance needs.
Northstar is an active project being constructed by the County. One section will be done by end of this year and the other section about a year later thanks to greedy Chuck Kuhn dragging his feet on selling the right of way he already reserved.
Arcola Boulevard is being built by the developer of Arcola Center under a proffer to the County. The County has even stepped in and accelerated the timing of portions of that ahead of what would have been triggered.
