The Virginia Cooperative Extension Loudoun has graduated 17 volunteers into the Extension Master Gardener program.
The graduates completed more than 65 hours of instruction and 75 hours in internships learning about best practices in horticulture. They join a county-wide volunteer organization with over 120 active members, educating Loudoun in best management practices for environmentally sound and sustainable landscapes.
As an educational program of Virginia Cooperative Extension, Extension Master Gardeners bring the resources of Virginia’s land-grant universities, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, to the rest of the state.
Master Gardeners offer a variety of programs, including Sunday garden clinics with plant diagnostic services and education; the hands-on demonstration garden at Ida Lee Park, which this year was awarded a Signatures of Loudoun design excellence award; and homeowner visits upon request to assess lawn health and offer education on proper maintenance to avoid unnecessary runoff and fertilizers.
More information, including how to become a Master Garden, is online at loudouncountymastergardeners.org. The class of 2023 is already full; applications for the class of 2024 will open next September.
