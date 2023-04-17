Loudoun County will host a topping out ceremony for the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center on Tuesday, April 25 at 3 p.m.
The ceremony symbolizes the completion of structural steel installation. Invited guests sign the final steel beam that is then placed into the structure.
The new two-story, 117,000-square-foot recreation and community center will include a 50-meter competition pool with spectator seating, leisure pool, spa, full-size gymnasium, large fitness area, running track, soft sensory playroom, multipurpose room with a catering and teaching kitchen, classrooms, offices and meeting spaces. The gymnasium will be the largest in the county’s parks and rec system.
The event will take place at the end of Van Metre Drive near the Ashburn Recreation Center construction site in Ashburn. More project information is online at loudoun.gov/5261/Ashburn-Recreation-Community-Center.
