Over 50 people gathered at the construction site of Ashburn’s future recreation and community center on Tuesday for a topping-out ceremony marking a major construction milestone.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall and supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) attended, as well as representatives of the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services; the Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure; Costello Construction and the public.
Everyone was invited to sign the final steel beam that is then placed into the structure.
“This is a 117,000-square-foot [building],” Randall said. “That is enormous. This is enormous and it is going to be a boon to the community. … This has been a huge labor and a labor of love.”
“To get to this point today is a huge, huge milestone,” Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Steve Torpy said.
The new two-story recreation and community center will include a 50-meter competition pool with spectator seating, leisure pool, spa, full-size gymnasium, large fitness area, running track, soft sensory playroom, multipurpose room with a catering and teaching kitchen, classrooms, offices and meeting spaces. The gymnasium will be the largest in the county’s parks and rec system.
