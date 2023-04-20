The Dulles Greenway will host its third annual Run The Greenway race May 6 to raise money for several local nonprofits.
Over the past two years runners have helped raise more than $376,000 for 17 nonprofits, including several in Loudoun such as the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, Loudoun Free Clinic and the Arc of Loudoun.
Runners can choose between a 5K, 10K, 800-meter Kids Fun Run and a virtual race option. Every registration includes a Run The Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for a local non-profit partner of their choice.
All races will start and finish on the Greenway at Loudoun Station. Access to the event will be from the Ashburn Metro Station with free parking at Loudoun Station. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place winners. Finisher medals will be given to all participants.
Runners can register online at runsignup.com. Registration is open until May 5.
For more information go to dullesgreenway.com.
