Garrett and Synovia Terry have been named Loudoun County’s Foster Parents of the Year.
According to a county Board of Supervisors resolution honoring the couple, they became approved foster parents with the Loudoun Department of Family Services in 2019, and since then have served as foster parents and respite providers for 11 children and adolescents. The resolution notes their patience and flexibility, meeting the varied needs of each child.
“Our foster parents are really the heart and soul of our organization, making sure that children who come into our care are loved, are safe, are able to enjoy family, and able to live and grow in a safe environment,” Department of Family Services Director Ina Fernández said at the Board of Supervisors meeting May 16. “Without our foster parents, we don’t know what we would be able to do, because there are so many kids who need this home, this family, this service.”
“I just want to say, thank you God for putting us in a position to be used to care for these lovely kids,” Garrett Terry said.
The Foster Parents of the Year are announced each May, National Foster Care Month. They were also recognized by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, saying they consistently answer the calls in the middle of the night and change their plans to welcome a child into their home. They have also joined the Fostering Futures program of the Virginia Department of Social Services, a voluntary program for teens and young adults who turn 18 and wish to stay with their foster parents a few years longer.
