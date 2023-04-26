Some county supervisors have turned their scrutiny to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s handling of sexual assaults in public schools in the wake of a scandal around repeated assaults by the same student that led to a special grand jury investigation and national attention.
After sexually assaulting a fellow student in a Stone Bridge High School bathroom in May 2021, rather than being taken out of school or sent to an alternative program, the student was transferred to Broad Run High School, where he sexually assaulted another student.
Loudoun County Public Schools administration’s handling of the incidents was the primary focus of that attention and of a special grand jury investigation, which found the school system “bears the brunt of the blame” and school administrators “were looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS.”
The school district continues withhold information about the incidents following a third-party investigation conducted by a Fairfax law firm.
But the jury found failures in a range of county government agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, the Court Services Unit, and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
After a student sexually assaulted another student in a Stone Bridge High School bathroom, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not charge or arrest the assailant until after the case drew national attention, and the grand jury found a lack of communication between the Sheriff’s Office and school division throughout the ordeal. They also found the Sheriff’s Office refused to provide the actual charges against the assailant to LCPS, although the court services unit had already attempted to inform the school district of those charges. Nonetheless, the grand jury wrote the lack of communication “unquestionably contributed to LCPS' delinquency” in opening its own Title IX investigation into the first assault.
“Several witnesses testified the sheriff and superintendent are not on speaking terms and tension exists between the leadership of LCPS and LCSO. The citizens of Loudoun County deserve better than two high-profile individuals publicly squabbling and refusing to put aside any petty differences,” the grand jury wrote in its report, referring to Sheriff Mike Chapman and Superintendent Scott Ziegler, who was fired following the publication of the grand jury report. “Ultimately, the sheriff and superintendent need to put aside any disagreements they may have and recognize the important relationship between their offices. The safety of the students and the community require it.”
Supervisors on the Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee on April 17 questioned school administration staff on their protocols for handling sexual assaults.
“When crimes do occur, especially those of a sexual nature, the investigations are complex and require partnerships to achieve best outcomes,” Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Chris Sawyer said. “Both the LCSO and LPD [Leesburg Police Department] partner with the Loudoun Child Advocacy Center or CAC, which provides a child-friendly and coordinated approach to investigating child abuse which can reduce trauma for child victims and their families, improve communication and collaboration between agencies and increased successful prosecution of offenders.”
Sawyer said if there is a sexual assault allegation on campus school resource officers conduct a “minimum facts” interview, asking the least intrusive questions possible to establish the elements of the incident. The case may then be handed off to investigators specially trained to handle traumatic events.
Supervisor Kristen C. Umsattd (D-Leesburg) also questioned schools Chief Human Resource Officer Lisa Boland about the school district’s Title IX investigations, which have been criticized by some of the families who have been through them. Boland said school administrators are now required to submit any incident that might be a Title IX violation to be reviewed by the school district’s Title IX coordinator. And she said the three deputy coordinators are all former law enforcement officers with experience in work like investigating rapes or crimes against children.
She also said the school division has also developed a fact sheet to distribute to families.
“Sometimes it's very difficult for individuals to understand why our investigators are not investigating, why it does not rise to the level of a Title IX violation as is stated by the regulations, so we try to provide information,” she said.
And Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) pushed to recommend changes to the agreement between the school division and Sheriff’s Office governing school resource officers. She sought to remove the phrase “whenever feasible” and make it a requirement that school resource officers get certain training within 60 days of being assigned to a school, and to require those officers to get more training on trauma-informed policing. Sawyer said they already get that kind of training. The committee approved that recommendation unanimously.
Briskman also pushed to require law enforcement officers to contact school administrators and parents before questioning students, although Sawyer pointed out that is not always possible, such as in emergency situations or when a student’s allegations may be against a parent. The committee instead recommended the School Board further review that part of the agreement.
Any changes to the agreement between the schools and Sheriff’s Office would have to be approved by both the sheriff and the School Board.
(1) comment
Why aren't the Supervisors demanding to know what the response time per school is in case of a shooter in the building? Why aren't the Supervisors asking why the high school SRO (who is responsible for all schools under that high school) is invited to participate in shooter in the building drills? Does everything this BOS does have to b so simplistic it defies justification for the almost $4 billion they collect and spend every year? When do we get released from this political only environment? Oh yeah - election day!!!!! VOTE!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.