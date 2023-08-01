County supervisors are giving the Lucketts Elementary Wastewater Treatment Facility to Loudoun Water, at an estimated cost to the county of $5.8 million up front.
The plant will continue to serve Lucketts Elementary School where it is sited, the old Lucketts Volunteer Fire Department Station 10, the new Station 10, and the Lucketts Community Center.
Under current school district policy, the old station 10 was set for disconnection since it’s no longer considered a public facility. However, the volunteer fire department plans to continue using the building for activities like fundraisers. Giving the treatment plant to Loudoun Waster and setting up a new sewer service district will allow the station to stay connected.
Under Loudoun Water policy, the utility will not accept the facility unless it is up to Loudoun Water standards and built at no cost to the utility, necessitating upgrades to the plant before it is transferred. With the four users not expected to pay enough in fees to offset the cost of the plant, Loudoun Water is also expected to charge a “revenue equalization fee” of roughly $5.1 million to cover 40 years of service.
In addition to the $5.8 million up-front cost of upgrades, land use approvals, revenue equalization fees and connection fees, service fees are estimated at $12,000 to Loudoun County Public Schools for the school, $1,600 each at the community center and new fire station to the county, and $1,600 to the volunteers for the old station. The county may also consider covering the volunteers’ fees but requiring the old station stay in its current use, as opposed to hosting a commercial enterprise.
Supervisors approved the deal on 8-0-1 vote, with Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent on July 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.