County supervisors on June 14 will hold a public hearing on plans to lease the Union Street School property in Leesburg to the Loudoun Freedom Center.
The lease would fall under the county’s Resident Curator Program, through which the county leases publicly-owned historic properties for low prices but with requirements to maintain or renovate the property and make it available to the public. In the case of Union Street, the county is considering a five-year, $1 annual lease, with the county conducting routine maintenance of the structure and of major mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, with the Loudoun Freedom Center responsible for day-to-day maintenance and operations and taxes. County staff reported the center has provided documentation that it can afford the upkeep.
The center would also have to wait until the county completes a renovation project on the school building, one of the buildings on the property, before moving into that one.
The building, which during the 1930s was known as the Leesburg Training School, was built as an elementary school for Black children in 1883 during the Jim Crow Era. It was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register last year.
The Loudoun Freedom Center, founded by NAACP Loudoun President Michelle Thomas, works to preserve and share the history of Black people in Loudoun County, such as with the Belmont Cemetery for the Enslaved and Waterford’s historic John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church.
Comparing this school (no heat, no water, no kitchen) with the Leesburg School just down the street is striking. These schools were in use at the same time. The Leesburg is brick, with heat, water, and a kitchen. This was our county's idea of "Separate But Equal."
