Facing a tightening hiring market, county supervisors have authorized the county administrator to offer hiring and retention bonuses for county employees.
According to a report from the county Human Resources department, for almost ten years Loudoun has seen a steady decline in the number of applicants for county jobs. More recent disruptions like the “Great Resignation,” in which an unusually high number of people are leaving their jobs, have added to a tightening labor market as baby boomers retire and leave the workforce. Those have driven wages and workplace standards up.
In a survey of comparator jurisdictions, county HR found other counties are paying hiring bonuses ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 for hard-to-fill jobs such as in public safety and healthcare or for Commercial Driver’s License holders. They’re also paying retention bonuses ranging from 1,500 to $4,050 for those in-demand positions.
Previously Loudoun County code only authorized employee bonuses for “exceptional services rendered or hazardous duty.”
The new bonuses are already funded with $1.5 million in the fiscal year 2024 county budget. Supervisors on April 12 approved the new bonus program 8-0-1, Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent.
