The Board of Supervisors on March 7 adopted a new ordinance prohibiting private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous species of animals—including wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, alligators, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders.
The new ordinance exempts entities like zoos or rehabilitators, which are licensed or permitted through state or federal agencies to have those restricted species. Also, people who currently own those animals may keep them for the rest of the animals’ natural life, but will be required to register them with the county to ensure first responders are aware of their presence. That registration process has not yet been established.
The ordinance comes after Loudoun County Animal Services warned of venomous snakes in private hands in Loudoun with no anti-venom readily available, as well as at least one incident of a privately-owned alligator wandering off the property, later spotted by guests near a vineyard.
More information is online at loudoun.gov/Chapter612addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.