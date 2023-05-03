Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) has announced the best-in-show winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the 10th District, the painting “Little Hope” by Sterling resident and Potomac Falls High School freshman Linyue Tong. The paining will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and featured on the House of Representatives Congressional Art Competition web page.
“I’m amazed by the talent, passion, and creativity of so many young artists who participated in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Wexton stated. “Congratulations to Linyue Tong on winning our best in show for her painting ‘Little Hope’ which masterfully portrayed the threat posed by climate change and the importance of remaining hopeful in the fight to save our planet. I want to thank all of the young artists who put the time and dedication into their art pieces for this year’s competition—you’ve made our district proud through your work.”
This year’s competition featured 81 drawings, paintings, photographs, digital graphics, and mixed media pieces. A panel of local expert judges chose a best in show and first and second place pieces in each category at a reception Monday evening at George Washington University’s Ashburn campus. The three judges, pulled from across the district, included Purcellville arts patron Liz Tenney Jarvis, who for six years chaired the Town of Purcellville’s Arts Council. Under her leadership the arts council put forward initiatives like art installations and the annual Cabin Fever Film Festival.
Although the district extends from Winchester to McLean, young Loudoun County artists dominated the competition. Winners include:
Painting:
- 1st Place: “Slumber” by Sahana Shankar of Stone Bridge High School
- 2nd Place: “Failing in Reverse” by Benjamin Savenko of Briar Woods High School
- Honorable Mentions: “A Day on the Metro” by Amy Boteler of John Champe High School; “Mutual Solitude” by Chloe Lee of Oakton High School
Drawing:
- 1st Place: “Lanterns” by Joyce Zheng of Stone Bridge High School
- 2nd Place: “2016” by Callia Sun of Riverside High School
- Honorable Mentions: “Reassurance” by Nissi Telagathoti of Independence High School; “Out of Reach, Out of Touch” by Nancy Qiao of Broad Run High School; “The Boss” by Julien Lewis of Potomac Falls High School
Photography:
- 1st Place: “Haunted Melody” by Zaina Abu-Kassem of Briar Woods High School
- 2nd Place: “Let Down” by Sofia Rahnama of Briar Woods High School
- Honorable Mentions: “Enchanting Simplicity” by Hyeyong Caitlynn Jeon of Independence High School; “Chesapeake Nighttime” by Kai Macaninch of Riverside High School
Mixed Media:
- 1st Place: “Shack Street” by Isabel Angulo of Freedom High School
- 2nd Place: “Self Injections” by Cailyn Goodfriend of Lightridge High School
- Honorable Mentions: “Moon of the Wuyishan” by Nicholas Ching of Briar Woods High School; “All Be Ukraine!” by Katya Abramaova of Independence High School; “See Her” by Anusha Vayalil of Briar Woods High School
Computer Graphics:
- 1st Place: “United Enclave” by Samantha Widjaja of Riverside High School
- 2nd Place: “Who are you?” by Ryan Lin of Fairfax High School
