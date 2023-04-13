The Commonwealth Transportation Board will host meetings across the state to gather feedback on its six-year plan for transportation projects.
The board will solicit feedback about the draft Fiscal Year 2024-2029 Six-Year Improvement Program; SMART SCALE, the process for prioritizing funding for transportation projects across the state; and State of Good Repair, the program that funds repairs on deteriorated pavements and bridges.
The Northern Virginia District meeting will also double as a joint public meeting with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, the Virginia Railway Express, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board. It is scheduled for Monday, May 1 at 5 p.m. at the Virginia Department of Transportation’s district office at 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA.
The meeting will also be live-streamed on YouTube.
Comments are accepted at the meetings or online, by email to Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov, or mail to Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.
For more information and to see the six-year plan go to ctb.virginia.gov.
