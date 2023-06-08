Loudoun County will host a community meeting for the Village of St. Louis Monday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Banneker Elementary School, 35231 Snake Hill Road, Middleburg.
The meeting will feature results of the community survey conducted earlier this year and an update on the St. Louis Village Plan. Members of the St. Louis Village Plan Task Force and representatives of Loudoun County are scheduled to be present at the meeting.
The St. Louis Village Plan, which was initiated by the Board of Supervisors in 2022, is intended to help St. Louis maintain its unique character, support the community’s goals and address a range of issues related to land use, development and quality of life. Following a community meeting in January, St. Louis residents were asked to provide feedback on three focus areas identified by the St. Louis Village Plan Task Force: History and Heritage; Land Use, Development, and Infrastructure; and Water.
For more information and to sign up for updates go to loudoun.gov/stlouis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.