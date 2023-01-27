Loudoun County will host a community meeting Tuesday to offer information and gather feedback on the St. Louis Village Plan.
Residents will also hear about an opportunity for free well water testing and a potential community water feasibility study in the future.
The Jan. 31 meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Banneker Elementary School, 35231 Snake Hill Road, Middleburg.
More information about the St. Louis Village Plan is online at loudoun.gov/stlouis.
The Board of Supervisors launched the village planning process in January 2022 to help the community maintain its character and address a range of issues around land use, development, and quality of life. They voted unanimously to create a Village Plan Task Force comprised of five supervisor-appointed village property owners or residents, along with one representative each from Mt. Zion Baptist Church of St. Louis, Banneker Elementary School, the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library, and the Loudoun Historic Village Alliance.
The planning effort followed fears from village residents about plans for a 27-home subdivision nearby, which they said would exacerbate the problems they already had with their water supply and water quality. Those plans were averted; in October 2020, the Board of Supervisors voted to buy the 16.4 acres of land for $1.5 million, with plans to place it under conservation easement and create a passive park.
But in November 2021, the Kuhn family stepped in, announcing they had put 42 acres around the village—including that land—under contract, also with plans to place it under conservation easement. County records show that sale closed in two parts in December 2021 and January 2022 for total of $4.2 million.
The family, which has conserved more than conserved more than 22,000 acres overall including nearby the former historic Middleburg Academy, the 500-acre Wolver Hill Farm, and the now now renovated Middleburg Training Center, noted at the time that the village was founded by formerly enslaved people after the Civil War.
"Preserving our county’s important history fits with our focus on helping preserve Virginia’s natural habitats, ecosystems and past,” JK Land Holdings and JK Moving Services owner Chuck Kuhn stated in November 2021.
