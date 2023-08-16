The invasive spotted lanternfly, which attacks native plants including grapevines, hops, fruits and vegetables, has entered its adult egg-laying phase with the late summer. Residents are encouraged to destroy any spotted lanternflies or egg masses they find, and to report any sightings.
The species, which has no natural predators, escaped an attempted quarantine and spread across the Mid-Atlantic from its first detection in Pennsylvania in 2014, and threatens both home gardens and agricultural businesses. The insect is native across much of Asia. It was first confirmed to have reached Loudoun last year. Its adult phase may last through the end of the year.
The spotted lanternfly can damage grapevines, hops, many fruits and vegetables, hardwoods and more than 100 plants. It does not sting or bite. Its main host is another invasive species, a plant called Tree of Heaven.
Its egg masses can be found on tree trunks, wheel wells, under and around vehicles, lawn furniture, fences, storage sheds, rocks, metal surfaces especially if they are rusty, and other smooth surfaces.
Learn more about the spotted lanternfly, how to identify it and report sightings at loudoun.gov/spottedlanternfly.
(1) comment
Since this creature is so invasive, what is the best bug killing spray to use to kill the bug and its eggs? This is not the time for kindler and gentler, this is the time for ruthlessness!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.