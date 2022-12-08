While the actions of the School Board have been the focus of community concern following the release of the special grand jury report on the sexual assault scandal, two other elected officials are under fire from critics.
The jury’s report was critical of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Loudoun Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, pointing to poor coordination among the agencies and head-butting between Sheriff Mike Chapman and then-superintendent Scott Ziegler.
A Loudoun-based political action committee is calling for Chapman to resign, and the Republican Party of Virginia is targeting Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj.
In a statement by Loudoun4All, the organization said the firings of Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday and Chief of Staff Mark Smith in January were “important steps toward accountability” for the school division.
“We hope, however, that these steps will not be taken as the only solution to the problems revealed in the Grand Jury Report. All too often a scapegoat is used in these situations to appease the public, instead of making systemic changes,” it stated. “There is still a pressing need to address the communications and policy failures revealed in the report. We hope that, as a community, we will still advocate for those changes.”
“Although the Grand Jury Investigation targeted Loudoun County Public Schools, the report detailed serious problems with other agencies, in particular Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The report makes clear that the LCSO did not take the initial assault allegations seriously and as such may have delayed the investigation,” according to the statement.
The organization cites passages in the grand jury report that state the Sheriff’s Office "’did not see fit’ to charge or arrest the assailant until the assaults became more highly publicized following the June 22, 2021, School Board meeting when the father of a victim was arrested; and that the lack of cooperation between Sheriff’s Office and school division “unquestionably contributed to LCPS' delinquency in opening the Title IX investigation into the [first assault at Stone Bridge High School] sexual assault.”
“In light of the revelations from the Grand Jury Report, Loudoun4All believes that while the School Board firing Dr. Ziegler was an important step toward accountability for the failures revealed in the Grand Jury report, it cannot be the only step. For his failure to take the initial charges of assault until he was forced to by the public outcry, for his failure to cooperate with LCPS, and for his refusal to provide the charges to LCPS, Loudoun4All feels that Sheriff Chapman also needs to resign,” the group stated.
Asked for comment, the Sheriff’s Office issued a statement defending its handling of the cases, saying the agency and its detectives acted promptly and without delay in the investigation of the May 28, 2021, assault while also maintaining confidentially required in juvenile cases.
“From the onset of this investigation, we dedicated significant resources and I’m proud of the work accomplished by the many LCSO members who assisted with this investigation,” Chapman stated. “I am pleased that my recommendation for a Virginia Attorney General’s Office review of the incident was performed.”
Chapman cited a Nov. 10, 2021, memo he sent to Ziegler refuting claims that the agency failed to adequately inform school administrators of the assaults, investigation and the arrest of the suspect; and supporting plans by the then-newly elected attorney general to conduct an investigation.
Loudoun4All said the “squabbling” between Chapman and Ziegler did not serve the public interest.
“Several witnesses testified the sheriff and superintendent are not on speaking terms and tension exists between the leadership of LCPS and LCSO. The citizens of Loudoun County deserve better than two high-profile individuals publicly squabbling and refusing to put aside any petty differences,” the organization wrote.
The Republican Party of Virginia in a Dec. 7 statement lamented the “months of unnecessary and shameful delay” in the School Board’s termination of Ziegler.
“Though we applaud this first step toward accountability, the fact that Mr. Ziegler was allowed to remain in his position, and worse, was given a $30,000 raise after the Democrat-run school board became aware of these incidents, is a massive indictment on those board members who supported Mr. Ziegler and attempted to downplay and dismiss this story until media coverage and the grand jury report forced them to address it,” the party stated.
“In the coming weeks and months, Virginia Republicans will continue to push for accountability from the officials involved in these incidents. This includes far-left Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, who, instead of investigating multiple sexual assaults at high schools in her jurisdiction, chose to prosecute the father of one of the victims when he demanded answers from the school board. It also includes Democrats in Richmond, who passed a law enabling Ziegler and other school officials to cover up these attacks, voted to protect the school board from facing voters, and then demonized parents for speaking out at school board meetings,” according to the statement.
Biberaj also released a statement calling for more cooperation among the agencies involved in investigating crimes involving students.
“As the Special Grand Jury determined, the information shared was at times sparse, incomplete, or untimely. These limitations are detrimental to the expediency of the administration of justice. The lesson that we should take away is that we can’t continue to operate in silos when the safety of our children, or anyone in the community, is at stake,” she stated.
“We invite all the involved entities to come together and move forward towards developing comprehensive responses to such matters,” she stated. “We stand ready and willing to work with our community partners to establish a ‘formalized protocol emphasizing better communication’ as recommended by the Grand Jury.”
I do think Sheriff Chapman should resign. He seems to have difficulty understanding that females don't lie about being anally raped. I don't trust any spin he's currently putting on the situation. Off to the dungeons!
Again, "Tim" where is your proof or are you just making assumptions again? Do you know how the investigation was going or went? Probably not, so I'd keep your mouth shut. His office does a good job overall. The CA office on the other hand, WOW!!!!!!!!!! Time and time again you see their ineptness with their sweetheart plea deals. Your political views sure do show.
Assuming you’re correct that he should design why not state the obvious that the CA should also resign.
