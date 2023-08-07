The State Corporation Commission has scheduled hearings in January on the latest from application the owner of the Dulles Greenway to increase its tolls.
Toll Road Investors Partnership II has filed a request to increase its maximum tolls for most drivers to $8.10 during peak hours, up from the current $5.80, and $6.40 during off-peak hours, up from $5.25. The company also has asked the commission to authorize a streamlined process to consider and approve future increases.
The SCC has scheduled a virtual public witness session on Jan. 30, 2024. Those intending to provide testimony on the application must pre-register with the SCC by 5 p.m. Jan. 24, 2024. Registered witnesses will submit their live testimony by telephone. The hearing will be webcast at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting.
Public witnesses wishing to provide oral testimony may pre-register in one of three ways:
- Completing a public witness form for case number PUR-2023-00089 on the SCC’s website at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting.
- E-mailing the same form (PDF version on the same website as above) to SCCInfo@scc.virginia.gov.
- Calling the SCC at 804-371-9141 during business hours (8:15 a.m.–5 p.m.) and providing your name and the phone number you wish the commission to call to reach you during the hearing.
Each witness will be allotted up to five minutes to provide their comments.
A public evidentiary hearing will be held Jan. 31, 2024 starting at 10 a.m. in the commission's second floor courtroom, located at 1300 E. Main St. in Richmond to receive testimony and evidence from the company, any respondents ,and the SCC staff.
Comments may also be submitted in writing by Jan. 24, 2024. For online comments, go to scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments and scroll to case number PUR-2023-00089. Comments may mailed to: Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, c/o Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23218-2118. All comments must refer to case number PUR-2023-00089.
(1) comment
It will eventually only be used by government vehicles, as they are the only people where money is no object.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.