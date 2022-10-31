Members of the Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution on Saturday commemorated the service of Ezekiel Potts, placing a patriot marker at his gravesite near Hillsboro.
Ezekiel Potts served as a private in Capt. Burgess Balls’ Company, 5th VA Regiment and provided 350 pounds of beef to Continental forces.
The Potts family members trace their Loudoun County roots to 1746 when David Potts bought the land that largely remains in the family today.
Next year, the SAR chapter plans to return to the Potts Cemetery to mark the graves of eight American Revolution patriots buried there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.