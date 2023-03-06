More than 230 items collected by Pro Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff will be put to auction March 10 at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds.
The Washington Redskins great and longtime Middleburg-area resident died Nov. 13, 2021, at age 87.
His estate has hired Loudoun-based Damewood Auctioneers to sell his collection of sports memorabilia, including his Hall of Fame ring, his WVU letterman jacket from the 1950s, his collection of signed footballs, gold Pro Football Hall of Fame jackets, and personal memorabilia, letters, and mementos from the Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and West Virginia University.
“Mr. Huff’s life can be summed up with one word: excellence,” said Craig Damewood, founder of Damewood Auctioneers. “His focus in life was undeniable. At every turn in his professional career Sam Huff was committed to being excellent as a Mountaineer, a Giant, and a Redskin. He carried this commitment to his time with Marriott, and later in the Washington Redskins radio broadcast. This auction is filled with items from a charmed life well-lived.”
The auction will be held online and in-person starting at 10 a.m. March 10. The collection will be available to preview from noon to 6 p.m. March 9. For more information, go to damewoodauctioneers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.