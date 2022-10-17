Thousands flocked to the Loudoun County Fairgrounds over the weekend for the 83rd annual Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Rummage Sale.
All the fairground’s barns and buildings were filled with donated items of all sorts, on sale for bargain prices.
The thousands of small purchases made during the event add up to significant fundraising to fund the Ladies Board’s annual grant of nursing scholarships and to support other programs or equipment needs at the hospital.
The Ladies Board’s efforts also are supported by the Twice Is Nice thrift shop in Leesburg, The Hospital Gift Shop at Lansdowne, the Lights of Love remembrance program, and the Polly Clemens Nursery Fund.
