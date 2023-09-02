West Virginia contractors are mobilizing for a Rt. 340 road project that could put motorists on a 22-mile detour though Loudoun County for three months starting Sept. 12.
The US Rock Slide Repair Project will close a short section of Rt. 340 between Harpers Ferry Road in Loudoun County and the Shenandoah River. Typically, that section of road sees 24,500 vehicles per day, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. Traffic will be routed to a detour that include Harpers Ferry Road and Rt. 9 in Loudoun County.
Triton Construction was awarded the $10.3 million project to remove or stabilize rocks on the 150- to 300-foot-tall cliffs along the south edge of the road.
