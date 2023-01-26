The final version of the “Resolution of the Board of Supervisors Regarding Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” passed on Jan. 17 and is available on the county’s website.
The resolution, which first version was criticized by some board members for focusing on racial equity to the exclusion of classes such as sex, gender and age, was amended on the fly at the county board meeting Jan. 17. It now commits to “eliminating barriers to progress and access due to ability, race, color, ethnicity, religion, gender, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation or gender identity), national origin, language, age (40 and older), disability, and genetic information (including family medical history), and socioeconomic status” in county government initiatives.
“We brought this resolution forward because we want to make sure that as we conduct county government business, we do so in a way that invites voices and talent from various perspectives and life experiences,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated in a county press release after the vote. “This effort directly impacts only the county government but invariably could positively benefit every resident of Loudoun County.”
County staff members are directed to provide an annual report on county equity initiatives to the Board of Supervisors, draft an Equity Plan for Loudoun County, and develop an implementation plan to “embed equity principles in the county’s work,” and create an equity analysis for decision making in each county department.
Read the updated resolution here. A link to the resolution and more information about the county Office of Equity and Inclusion is at loudoun.gov/equity.
Stay woke Loudoun. It's no longer about character or skills, it's all about race (oh...and all that other stuff). Then we can look at someone's character and skill set...maybe
