The Loudoun County 2022 Community Survey is available online for residents to offer feedback on government services and priorities and their quality of life.
The survey is available at loudoun.gov/survey through Jan. 9, 2023.
The results of that survey allows Loudoun to make comparisons with peer counties, and to improve governmental performance, set budget priorities, guide policy decisions, and strengthen communications. The survey, developed with the help of the International City/County Management Association, has been used in more than 700 jurisdictions across 46 states.
Results of the survey are expected to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in 2023.
For more information on the 2022 Loudoun County survey, call 703-777-0539 or email budget@loudoun.gov. To view results of previous surveys conducted by the county, visit loudoun.gov/survey.
