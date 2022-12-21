The former chief of staff to then-Governor Ralph Northam, Clark Mercer, has been named the next executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
Mercer will succeed Chuck Bean, who will end his 10-year tenure in the position in February, with Mercer joining in mid-January to begin the transition. The council board of directors voted Dec. 19 to appoint Mercer.
“Clark Mercer possesses all of the attributes that you could ask for to be a successful leader in our complex, tri-state region,” council board Chair and Arlington County Board Vice Chair Christian Dorsey stated. “His background has prepared him to lead an organization that has a diverse portfolio and that aims to be a model for regional collaboration in priority areas like transportation and mobility, the environment, housing and land use planning, human services, and public safety. He has also demonstrated an aptitude for motivating and managing large, diverse, and talented teams that can deliver impressive results.”
Mercer will oversee the council’s staff of 125 and $41 million budget as well as representing the council to government, business and other organizations. The council is an association of 24 local governments in the DC region, leading regional planning work with its Region United framework which includes 2030 regional housing targets, 2030 regional greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal, and equity and transit planning.
The council also staffs the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, which is responsible for the federally mandated transportation planning process and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of federal transportation funds to jurisdictions in the region.
“It’s an honor to be named executive director of such a trusted and influential organization that connects and supports leaders from the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia,” Mercer stated. “A lot of great progress has been made in this region in recent years, but there’s still a lot more to do to create the inclusive growth and sustainable future that we all want to achieve. I can’t wait to get started on this work with COG’s highly skilled staff and forward-looking members.”
In an email announcing the appointment, Dorsey credited Mercer with overseeing signature projects of the Northam administration including attracting Amazon’s HQ2 to Virginia, a $4 billion deal for a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River connecting Arlington to Washington, DC and winning dedicated funding for Metrorail. He also pointed to Clark’s experience coordinating emergency responses such as the state’s efforts to increased COVID-19 vaccinations and expediting support to DC during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the capitol, and credited Clark with hiring the most diverse cabinet and senior leadership in state history.
Mercer is president of Fall Line Consulting, which provides strategic advice and business development services primarily to companies working in the clean energy. He was born and raised in Alexandria and holds a master’s degree in public policy degree from George Washington University.
