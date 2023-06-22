Leaders in government, corporate and nonprofit affordable housing initiatives pushed regional solutions to high housing cost during a Loudoun Chamber PolicyMaker Series breakfast Tuesday morning.
“This job to create housing is increasingly complex, and you layer in the pandemic on top of what was already in some ways a system that was stacked against us being able to pull capital together—doubling interest rates, 20%, 30% escalation costs every year now, budget constraints at the locality level—the only way we're going to solve it is through innovation,” Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing President and CEO Carmen Romero said. “Green taping, doing a pilot, seeing if the pilot works, when you have an opportunity, seize it and maximize it, and collaborate.”
Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Executive Director Clark Mercer said his organization can be a home for that collaboration, pointing to its Regional Fair Housing Plan which Loudoun supervisors approved this month.
“We have 1,500 elected officials that come through our doors every month to talk, on everything from the mutual aid agreement, which allows Virginia state troopers to respond to incidents in Maryland or DC, to wastewater issues, stream restorations, anything that crosses borders where it makes sense to coordinate,” he said. “… We talk about tools in the toolbox. We need a lot of tools across the region to meet the affordable housing goals that are elected officials have articulated.”
“I think folks like Clark and COG having the conversations and bringing all the leaders together puts the right people in the room to understand where they can borrow and where there is a true unique need to innovate,” Amazon Housing Equity Fund Senior Product Manager KellyAnn Kirkpatrick said. “And I think not everything takes us having the resources to start from scratch when there's somebody who's a neighbor, irrespective of how far that neighbor is, someone who's a neighbor who's doing something right that we can look at and say, ‘now that's an interesting idea.’”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires localities that receive funding to adopt a Fair Housing Plan like the regional plan supervisors signed on to June 14. Mercer said the Regional Fair Housing Plan is a recognition by local governments that they must try different strategies today.
“They want to meet their fair housing requirements, provide better access to safe and affordable housing, increase investment and resources in priority areas, and overcome past segregation patterns,” Mercer said. “That last point is a recognition that we don't have a good track record of providing accessible and attainable housing for all in this country. There have been outright prohibitions for communities of colors to purchase homes in this country. Post World War II, our deployment of public housing was concentrated in parts of cities and urban areas where there was no small businesses. You don't have small businesses, banks don't show up in those areas, and you have a complete desert of financial activity. And there's a recognition that that wasn't the right way to provide affordable housing.”
He pointed out those inequities have persisted into the modern day.
“When you look at the financial collapse in '08 and all those risky mortgages that folks got, when you look at who got put in the most risky tranches, individuals of color despite their credit scores tended to be put in the riskiest tranches,” Mercer said.
That also means making housing available near other opportunities, such as transit, good schools and grocery stores, he said.
And Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development Director Thomas Fleetwood said localities must commit.
“Localities need to continue to invest even when times are not so good. A sustained, continued investment in affordable housing development and preservation in every budget environment over time is going to continue to bear incredible fruit,” he said. “We learned that lesson to some level in Fairfax County. In the wake of the great recession, we had to reduce our housing fund, and now here we are needing to catch up 15 years later.”
And today, panelists said, part of the work is about dispelling lingering stigma about publicly funded projects to provide attainable housing.
“Historically, when you hear affordable housing folks have a certain thought of what that might mean. It means housing for everybody,” Mercer said.
When has the government made anything more affordable?
