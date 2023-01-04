Loudoun County’s Fiscal Year 2022 Popular Annual Financial Report is online.
The report is designed to be easily accessible and understandable to for people who do not have a background in public finance. It is a companion document to the county’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, meant to present highlights of the county’s complex financial activities in a concise and accessible format, according to a county announcement.
The report notes milestones in fiscal year 2022, which ran July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, such as approving the Linear Parks and Trails Program; bringing on the county’s first Chief Equity Officer, Carl Rush; and opening the new Lucketts Fire and Rescue Station, Loudoun County Animal Services facility, Potomac Green Neighborhood Park and Lovettsville Community Park and the renovated Sterling Community Center; and continued work on the Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan.
With 4,454 employees across 30 county government departments, it gives a peak at the wide range of services the local government provides in a year with stats like county public safety agencies’ 10 minute, 53 second average response time to emergency calls; the 1,199 children served by early intervention developmental services; the 330,803 attendees of library programs; 5,250 criminal cases concluded in the courts; 45,301 children participating in youth sports; and 156,988 building code inspections.
And it outlines the history of the county’s tax rates and property values over the past decade, notes the county government’s triple-triple-A bond rating, and summarizes the county’s revenues, expenditures and net position at the end of the fiscal year.
Loudoun’s Popular Annual Financial Report has been recognized with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Popular Annual Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the past five years.
Find both reports online at loudoun.gov/financialreports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.