After deliberating new limits to the translation of public input by non-English speakers during county Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to make only technical changes.
Supervisors had stirred concern earlier in the year by considering not allowing additional time for interpretation of non-English-speakers’ remarks to the board. Instead, the change to their Rules of Order is largely technical—rather than allowing double the normal time to speak to account for the time spent translating, the new rules indicate the time required for translation will not count against the speaker’s allotted time to speak.
“I appreciated the input from the public; it is important that the Board of Supervisors hears the thoughts and concerns of every citizen—no matter the language they are speaking,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated. “We will revisit this issue when the Board Room receives its technological upgrade.”
In addition, supervisors directed county staff members to create an online form to sign up to speak at board meetings, which can be translated into more than 100 languages using the county’s website tools. That form is expected to go online soon.
Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 18.
Members of the public may request an interpreter be provided at least 48 hours in advance; procuring an interpreter for less frequently spoken languages may require more time. Members of the public can also provide input any time by email and phone; learn more at loudoun.gov/bos.
Learn more about signing up to speak at a county board meeting at loudoun.gov/SignUpToSpeak.
