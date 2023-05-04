The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold an online information meeting Monday, May 8 on plans to replace the Rt. 50 bridge over Goose Creek, which was built in 1954.
In 2019, the bridge averaged 7,600 vehicles a day. The $16.6 million project plans include corrosion-resistant steel to reduce long-term maintenance, wider shoulders and aesthetic treatment of the bridge parapets and rails to pay homage to the surrounding historic area.
Comments are also accepted through Monday, May 22 through an online comment form, by email to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov, or by mail to Mr. Sharif Ramsis, Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.
The recorded meeting will also be posted to the project web page. Learn more, provide comments and register for the meeting at virginiadot.org/route50goosecreek.
