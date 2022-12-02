Supervisors plan a Dec. 14 public hearing on a change to county tax code that would tax real estate belonging to surviving spouses of people killed in the line of duty.
The change expands the tax break for military widows. The Virginia Constitution exempts from taxation the real property of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed forces killed in action, a disabled veteran, or the surviving spouse of a disabled veteran. That excludes line of duty deaths such as those who died in training accidents or died of cancer as a likely result of carcinogens to which they were exposed in their service.
In 2022 the General Assembly passed a bill enabling localities to offer a lower, non-zero tax rates to surviving spouses those killed in the line of duty. Supervisors plan a one-cent tax rate, the lowest rate possible under existing law. The different tax rate would apply as long as the surviving spouse occupies the real property as their principal residence and does not remarry.
Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said she is aware of only one family in Loudoun the change will effect. Supervisors voted 9-0 on Oct. 18 to send the change in local tax code to a public hearing.
Next year the General Assembly will be asked to take the second required vote on a state constitutional amendment to include those surviving spouses in the tax exemption. If it passes again, the amendment will go onto the November 2023 ballot.
Kudos to the supervisors. This is the right thing to do. Anything that enhances the benefits of veterans & their survivors, I'm all for. In fact, I'm shocked LCPS won't recognize Veterans Day as a school holiday. There's still so much work to be done.
