Sticker shock slowed a push to replace streetlight bulbs in Loudoun with more efficient LEDs going forward during a county finance committee meeting July 11.
Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) led the push, one of several initiatives in county government to decrease its contribution to climate change. Supervisors in 2019 directed county staff members to come up with plans for a Countywide LED Streetlight Program based on service districts—special tax districts around where those streetlights would be installed. That program would only apply to installing new streetlights, not replacing existing lights.
Under the program they devised, communities would be able to opt in to create a service district, although homeowners associations would not be eligible. However, the costs of those streetlights and the limits on eligibility gave supervisors pause.
In one theoretical example prepared by a county consultant, a community of 102 parcels putting up 26 LED streetlights, or one every 170 feet, would pay around $397 a year per parcel in fiscal year 2024, with a 20-year payoff. After those 20 years, the average additional tax would be $300 per parcel per year to cover service and maintenance fees.
At the committee meeting July 11 Saines proposed instead a different program through which communities could apply to the county for funding for specific streetlight projects, where there is “objective evidence” of a higher-than-normal rate of accidents and crime that would be positively impacted by adding streetlights. But that, too, gave supervisors pause.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said she sees communities in the county that need streetlights and have no HOA, but “it’s a tough ask, I think, for somebody to pay another 300-some dollars a year, every single year, for 20 years.”
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said the consultant’s projections also showed why many HOAs, especially smaller HOAs, can’t afford to build streetlights either.
“If we are able to identify any intersection that is a consistent problem because of lack of lighting, I think we’ve got to go to VDOT with this, and not just make a request for maintenance which we know is going to be denied,” Letourneau said. “We have to have a policy discussion with VDOT over this issue.”
Meanwhile county staff warned the new idea also presents problems.
“As opposed to being a service district where the users that are impacted would be paying for the service and those streetlights, it now becomes a general fund expense,” County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said. “And so the issue with having HOAs be able to apply is, it now means that those HOAs that have streetlights that are now paying for them out of their homeowners dues would now be able to come to the county and have the county take it on.”
Rather than choose a model to send to the full Board of Supervisors for consideration, supervisors opted to keep the discussion in committee longer. The committee voted 5-0 to direct staff to conduct research and analysis on safety concerns and crime in lit and non-lit areas, in consultation with the Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Transportation.
(1) comment
It's this sort of nonsense that has people upside-down on 120 month used car loans.
When any sort of capital expenditure (short of real property purchase) is expressed in terms of monthly (or annual) "cost," RUN AWAY! It's a bad deal. Whoever is pitching it knows it's a bad deal, too.
Everything this LoCo BoS does is pet project, in one form or another. And they always try to minimize the apparent financial cost to taxpayers by playing games with the dollars.
