Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter outlined the rebound in business at the region’s airports and the challenges ahead at a luncheon hosted by the Committee for Dulles Thursday, June 29.
“Last couple years, all we talked about was, ‘gee, we hope people will come back, we have plenty of room for everybody,’” Potter said. “Our problem now is, where do we put all these people who showed up?”
Traffic at the airports has rebounded to surpass pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, and many of the challenges Potter outlined Thursday were about dealing with the number of passengers coming through Dulles International and Reagan National airports.
Both airports are seeing major construction projects. At Dulles Airport, that includes a new concourse with gates for 14 narrow-body planes or seven wide-body international planes, expected to be ready in mid-2026. He said the project to build a massive solar array at Dulles Airport has also won necessary approvals, and construction is expected to begin in fall or winter.
And he said opening a Metrorail station at Dulles Airport has presented an opportunity to attract more low-cost carriers, “but more importantly, people are now realizing that Dulles is pretty close.”
But some of the airports authority’s toughest challenges come from the federal government. Potter said passengers at the region’s major airports are seeing hours of customs delays—and years of delays for visas.
“Right now, if you come through customs, unfortunately, at certain times of the day you have multiple hour waits,” Potter said. “Believe it or not, I was shocked at the statistics that said we in this metropolitan area have amongst the best wait times in America, but they're totally unsatisfactory.”
And delays through the U.S. State Department could be choking off some travel from outside the country.
“Believe it or not, our crowds would be much higher except that in certain countries around the world, it could take as much as two years to get a visa,” he said. Both delays are attributable to federal government agencies, with limited ability for the airports to fix the wait.
And he again warned that an effort in Congress to give Delta Airlines long-haul flights out of Reagan threatens both safety and service at that airport, and business at Dulles which hosts transcontinental and international flights today.
“We don't want to grow Reagan National not because we don’t want to welcome passengers. It’s just because they don’t fit,” he said, pointing out Reagan already has the busiest runway in the country. “The bottom line is, we’re at capacity.”
