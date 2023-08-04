The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association presented the Virginia Department of Transportation with a certificate of commendation for the department’s work on three local projects at a meeting Aug. 3.
The projects include refurbishing the John G. Lewis Memorial Bridge on Featherbed Lane, fixing a significant hole on the shoulder of Waterford Road and the restoration of Waterloo Bridge in Fauquier County. The VPHA advocated for work on all three projects.
VDOT Northern Virginia District Engineer John Lynch was present to accept the commendation on behalf of the department.
VPHA Chair Stephen Price said he was especially thankful for the collaborative effort made by VDOT to repair the hole in Waterford Road.
“VDOT decided and was open to a creative effort, not to pave the road, but to use best engineering practices and to properly engineer drainage and resurfacing of the road,” he said. “And it’s now there for everyone to enjoy.”
Community members also heard from Virginia Transportation Research Council Director of Research G. Michael Fitch on future plans to continue collaborating to preserve the area’s rural roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.