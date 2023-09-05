The Piedmont Environmental Council is accepting submissions from professional and amateur photographers alike through Sept. 30 for its 12th Annual Photo Contest.
“Pictures taken through lenses of the people who live and visit the Virginia Piedmont offer the very best stories of this region’s vibrant life and lands that support it,” PEC multimedia communications specialist and contest coordinator Hugh Kenny said. “The images that local photographers submit into this contest each year help us connect people to this wonderful place in a way we couldn’t do on our own.”
This year’s contest categories are: “Beautiful Landscapes,” “Native Plants and Fungi,” and “Wonderful Wildlife.” In the youth category, for photographers 17 years of age or younger, submissions may feature landscapes, streetscapes, wildlife, farms, or anything connected to the environment in the Piedmont.
PEC staff and guest judges will select finalists in each category in October, and a public judging period to pick the winners will follow. Winners in each adult category will receive a $75 gift certificate to a “Buy Fresh Buy Local” participating restaurant, while the youth category winner will have the choice of a $75 gift card for a Buy Fresh Buy Local restaurant or Amazon.
All finalists will receive a one-year PEC membership and have their work featured in PEC’s upcoming online and print publications.
Photographers can submit up to five images in each category. Submissions must be taken within Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, or Rappahannock counties or the City of Charlottesville. More information, full details and instructions, are online at pecva.org/photocontest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.