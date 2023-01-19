NOVA Parks has hired a community engagement manager to partner with community organizations, stakeholders and residents to advance the priorities in its recently approved 5-year Strategic Plan.
For the past 10 years, Anh Phan served as an outreach representative for Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), where she developed ties with the region’s business, labor, environmental, and faith communities. She has focused on developing sustainable platforms for special interest groups to provide input to community leaders.
“NOVA Parks is committed to building a regional park system that engages the various cultures and communities of Northern Virginia to ensure a sense of belonging for all residents and visitors,” NOVA Parks Board Chair Cate Magennis Wyatt stated. “We welcome Anh’s leadership and look forward to working with her to develop and support effective partnerships to meet the needs of our diverse community.”
“I’m pleased that Anh will continue serving the Northern Virginia community in this next phase of her career. Many Warner alumni have gone on to do great things in Virginia and all across the country upon the conclusion of their service in the Senate, and I trust that Anh will be no exception,” Warner stated in the announcement.
