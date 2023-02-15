Thirteen new conservation easements were created during 2022 protecting 1,675 acres of Loudoun from development, according to figures compiled by the Piedmont Environmental Council.
“Conserved lands provide the important public benefits of clean air and drinking water, natural flood controls and carbon reduction, wildlife habitat, scenic views that attract millions to the region, and strong agricultural, forestry and recreational economies,” Piedmont Environmental Council President Chris Miller stated. “Virginia is fortunate that so many families have the desire to preserve its invaluable open spaces and that so many conservation organizations and agencies are willing and able to shepherd them through the process of permanent land protection.”
The new easements now protect approximately 17 acres of wetlands, 754 acres of forest, 7.5 miles of streams, 747 acres along scenic rivers, and 1,161 acres of prime farmland. They also protect 246 acres in historic districts, 710 acres in the Appalachian Trail viewshed, and 299 acres along scenic byways.
The new easements last year brought the total land under conservation easement in Loudoun to 67,866 acres. That includes only voluntary easements; together with development easements, created as part of a developer’s zoning application, the county government counts more than 75,000 acres under conservation easement.
Across the PEC’s nine-county region, there were 50 new conservation easements created last year totaling 6,651 acres, bringing the region total to 439,782 acres, or just over 687 square miles. Landowners partnered with a range of land trusts and conservation organizations to create the easements, including three new easements with the PEC itself.
One of those, the PEC noted, was the 381-acre Belmont Hill Farm in neighboring Fauquier County, a working cattle farm owned by owners Hans and Anne Wachtmeister. From there, one can see miles to the west and south to spot Warrenton, Airlie, the Warrenton Training Center, the Clifton Institute and Wildcat Mountain.
“With its high visibility across this part of the county, 230 acres of forest, and 115 acres of pasture, Belmont Hill Farm has long been a conservation priority for PEC. And within a one-mile radius, the farm is surrounded by roughly another 745 acres of protected land, so its protection enhances the conservation impacts of them all,” PEC Rappahannock-Rapidan Conservation Initiative Coordinator Maggi Blomstrom stated.
Albemarle County, on the other end of the PEC’s territory, leads the region with 111,305 acres in easement including 1,715 acres put into easement last year.
“The challenge is to ensure that the abundant public benefit of the Piedmont’s exceptional resources are available for future generations,” PEC Director of Conservation Mike Kane stated. “As such, PEC has a goal of working with landowners and other conservation organizations to protect one million acres, representing about half of the land in our nine-county service area. We believe this goal is achievable. The tremendous interest landowners have expressed in voluntary land conservation over the past generation combined with the continuing commitment on the part of both PEC and our preservation allies to sustain conservation partnerships with landowners make this possible.”
