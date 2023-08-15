Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services will hold the first of two community workshops on future improvements to Mickie Gordon Memorial Park on Aug. 31, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Center.
The workshops will include a presentation on existing conditions and the opportunity for input on future recreational elements at the park. Attendees will participate in breakout sessions with staff members who will gather input on recommended future improvements.
The agency previously filed a zoning special exception application for park improvements that included construction of a cricket complex at the 100-acre park just east of Middleburg along Rt. 50. Review of that application was placed on hold following community concerns over those plans.
Today, the park includes baseball/softball and cricket fields, tennis courts, restrooms, and a pavilion, and offers a fishing pond and free parking. The park also serves as a recycling collection center.
For more information on future improvements to the park, go to loudoun.gov/mickiegordon. Residents may also submit comments or questions re by email or by mail to the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, ATTN: Mickie Gordon Memorial Park, PO Box 7800, Leesburg, VA 20177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.