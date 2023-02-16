The Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services will hold a summer jobs open house on Friday, Feb. 17 from 10 to noon at its main office located at 742 Miller Dr. in Leesburg.
The agency is looking to fill numerous summer and year-round jobs for teens who are rising 11th graders and adults.
Interested candidates are encouraged to fill out an application prior to attending the open house at bit.ly/PRCSOpenHouse.
For more information, call 703-777-0343 or email.
