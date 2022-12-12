Fred Guttenberg, who has become an activist against gun violence since his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, in 2018, will speak at the Northern Virginia Baha’i Center on Wednesday.
The Dec. 14 event will mark the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting in Newtown, CT, when a 20-year old gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, and wounded 20 people. At Stoneman Douglas High School, a former student shot and killed 17 people, including 14 students, wounding 17 more. They are among the deadliest mass shootings at schools in history, together accounting for the deaths of 34 children alone.
Guttenberg’s speaking career began the day after the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglass, when he spoke during a vigil. Since then he has continued his advocacy.
Loudoun Interfaith BRIDGES announced the event, where they said they will call for more enforcement of substantial risk orders, or red flag laws. Sheriff Mike Chapman and Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj are also guest speakers.
The event begins 7 p.m. at the Northern Virginia Baha'i Center, 21415 Cardinal Glen Circle in Sterling.
(2) comments
Fred Guttenberg is such an inspirational figure. Unfortunately, many folks don't want to hear me when I bring up Parkland. Apparently, it's frightening to them to realize life can be taken so easily & quickly. But we must always keep Parkland & other school shootings on the forefront. Otherwise, improvements won't be made.
How about we, as a community, demand that our county's prosecutor, Buta Biberaj, actually prosecute and punish crimes involving firearms? Wouldn't that be an appropriate place to start? And then we can demand that she prosecute threats made against our schools, unlike how she TWICE (mis)handled the Farmwell Middle School case. If you're not going to use the tools (laws) we already have, then you CERTAINLY have no need for additional ones. Violent criminals have nothing to fear in Loudoun. The past three years have proven that time and time again.
