Construction crews this week are dismantling the Shaw Road building that served as the elementary school for students of the still-agricultural Sterling area for two decades.
Built in 1946, the school was replaced in 1964 by a new Sterling Elementary School to serve families moving into Loudoun County’s first planned community, M.T. Broyhill’s Sterling Park.
The building, at the southeast quadrant of today’s Rt. 28/West Church Road interchange, continued to provide school uses into the 1970s and community center services starting in the 1980s until the Claude Moore Community Center opened in 2007. The building, then known as the Sterling Annex Community Center, has been vacant since then.
In 1999, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources determined the school was eligible for listing on the Natural Register of Historic Places as a locally significant resource, however, the Board of Supervisors opted to not further renovate or seek to preserve the building.
In 2013, the 5.8-acre property was sold to Belfort Furniture, which sold it to Lindsay Automotive Group in 2020. Lindsay rezoned the property in 2021 to permit the development of a vehicle reconditioning center with space for outdoor vehicle storage.
The demolition permit was issued for the building on July 19.
