Loudoun County will host an online public meeting on the Croson Lane widening project Thursday, April 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. Members of the public will have a chance to learn about the project, ask questions and offer input.
To ask questions, attendees must sign up in advance by noon April 19.
The county plans to widen Croson Lane to four lanes between Claiborne Parkway and Mooreview Parkway, transitioning from four lanes to two from Mooreview Parkway to Old Ryan Road. The project also includes a new sidewalk on one side of the road and a mixed-use path on the other.
Sign up for the meeting, sign up for updates and find meeting materials at loudoun.gov/crosonlanewidening. Comments will be accepted through May 5.
