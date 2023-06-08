The next session of the program sponsored by Loudoun County to help fathers build skills to become stronger dads begins Tuesday, July 11. All fathers are welcome to attend the free, 12-week, virtual program.
The National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad® program is meant to strengthen fathers’ relationships with their children. The virtual workshops will take place weekly on Tuesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. starting July 11. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.
For more information and to register, go to loudoun.gov/fatherhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.