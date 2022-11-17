randall golinowski 1_01.jpg

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Vice President and Manager of Dulles Airport Richard Golinowski presents Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) with a model of the airport’s original air traffic control tower as a token of the longstanding partnership between the county and airport.

 Renss Greene/Loudoun Now

On the 60th anniversary of Dulles International Airport’s opening on Nov. 17, 1962, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials thanked Loudoun County supervisors for the airport and the county’s longstanding collaboration.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Vice President and Manager of Dulles Airport Richard Golinowski presented the county with a model of the airport’s Dulles air traffic control tower as a token of that partnership.

“A lot of people say that the airport is the economic driver of the region, and I always say we can't be the economic driver unless we have partners,” Golinowski said. “And as partners, the leading partner is. Loudoun County. We are not where we are today without Loudoun.”

The airport is, is so important to us. It is a driver for the economy, but it is also a driver for diversity, it’s a driver for equity, it’s a driver for inclusion, it’s a driver for a lot of things,” Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. And she recalled photos of the airport at the time—an international airport among cow fields.

“Whoever had the foresight to put the airport in what was then considered way out there in Loudoun County, was a brilliant person. And now it is such a central point of this whole area,” she said.

control tower model 2_01.jpg

A model of Dulles International Airport's original air traffic control tower, presented to Loudoun County on the airport's 60th anniversary Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Renss Greene is the deputy editor of Loudoun Now. He primarily covers Loudoun County government.

