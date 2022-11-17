On the 60th anniversary of Dulles International Airport’s opening on Nov. 17, 1962, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials thanked Loudoun County supervisors for the airport and the county’s longstanding collaboration.
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Vice President and Manager of Dulles Airport Richard Golinowski presented the county with a model of the airport’s Dulles air traffic control tower as a token of that partnership.
“A lot of people say that the airport is the economic driver of the region, and I always say we can't be the economic driver unless we have partners,” Golinowski said. “And as partners, the leading partner is. Loudoun County. We are not where we are today without Loudoun.”
The airport is, is so important to us. It is a driver for the economy, but it is also a driver for diversity, it’s a driver for equity, it’s a driver for inclusion, it’s a driver for a lot of things,” Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. And she recalled photos of the airport at the time—an international airport among cow fields.
“Whoever had the foresight to put the airport in what was then considered way out there in Loudoun County, was a brilliant person. And now it is such a central point of this whole area,” she said.
