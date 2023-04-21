The Federal Highway Administration, Virginia Department of Transportation, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and Loudoun County invite the public to a “pardon our dust” meeting about the Northstar Boulevard extension from Evergreen Mills Road to Rt. 50 on Monday, May 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Arcola Elementary School.
The meeting will provide an overview of the project timeline. Plans include a new four-lane median-divided segment of Northstar Boulevard with 10-foot-wide shared-use paths on both sides and a new traffic signal at Evergreen Mills Road. At the northern end of the project, a new bridge will carry Northstar Boulevard over North Fork Broad Run. Construction is expected to be completed by winter 2025.
Arcola Mills Drive will also be realigned to the south to intersect with Northstar.
It is part of what will be a 14-mile-long corridor extending from Rt. 7 south to the Prince William County line. Construction is underway on another segment from Rt. 50 to Tall Cedars Parkway, which will join the new segment to the existing road near Brambleton.
More information is online at loudoun.gov/northstarphase1.
